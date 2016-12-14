Divine holiday drinks

Photo credit: starbucks.com / allrecipes.com

Close

It ’tis the season! Lights are everywhere and cheer is in the air, and, hopefully, in your cup as well. Starbucks now has their holiday flavors like the Caramel Brulee Latte and the Peppermint Mocha.

The Caramel Brulee is made with milk, caramel sauce, a brewed espresso shot, whipped cream and Starbucks’ special Caramel Brulee Topping. As for the peppermint mocha, it has come to be a classic everywhere around the winter season. The Starbucks’ version of a peppermint mocha starts off with a brewed espresso shot, steamed milk, a sweet-mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, which is then topped off with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Just talking about these scrumptious drinks is enough to make my mouth water.

If Starbucks isn’t your thing, or your wallet is crying for mercy, why not try your hand at making something winter themed at home? Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix is a go to for most people, but why not try something more festive?

You could buy eggnog in the store, but nothing compares to the special taste of making it from scratch. Most of the things you need are already in your refrigerator, so if the weather is frightful, you can stay inside–warm by the fire. Milk, eggs, vanilla, sugar, cream and nutmeg are all you need to make this delicious treat. If all the relatives are getting to be bothersome, you could always throw some rum into your cup for good measure–if you are of legal age, of course.

Regardless of whether you decide to spike the eggnog or go to your local Starbucks this holiday season, may you enjoy the festivities and always have something good to drink.

Online:

You can find a great recipe for eggnog here: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/23531/frothy-eggnog/