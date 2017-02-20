Finally, no data limits

It has finally happened. Verizon Wireless, the cell carrier for more than 2.3 million people, has adopted unlimited data into their array of plans beginning February 13, 2017. Now, you don’t have to worry about those annoying text messages saying you have reached your data limit or be worried about overage charges, which will be a relief to most cash-strapped college students.

Other cellular carriers like T-Mobile and Sprint have already made the leap, so what made Verizon wait so long? The deciding factor was that they hit a wall in competing due to their lack of unlimited data. In fact, there is so much competition in this market, that AT&T quickly followed with their own unlimited data plan shortly after Verizon’s appeared.

As with every great offer from a company, you should always read the fine print. In my digging around on Verizon’s website, i found the unlimited data plan lives up to what it says. Unlimited data for one line costs $85 per month. When increasing the number of lines on a plan having unlimited data, the cost per line actually goes down. If there are four lines with unlimited data, they are each $45 per month. Sadly, there isn’t an option for unlimited data when the plan has more than four lines on it. In other words, if you have a large family like me with six lines on one plan, you wouldn’t be eligible for the unlimited data option. Verizon is always very helpful and quick to respond to problems they may encounter, so this will hopefully be resolved soon for all to enjoy what they have to offer.

If you aren’t the most tech-savvy person, I have found that Verizon Wireless offers a free smartphone app called “Tech Coach” to their customers. It can help you with anything from finding the notepad on your phone to troubleshooting a technical problem. Specialists are always available behind the scenes, and they almost always are from the United States. From the app, you can place a phone call or chat with a live person if that’s what you prefer.

As their slogans say, Verizon lives to serve the people, and when the people talk, they listen. We have that mission (and some competition) to thank for their new plan, so enjoy the unlimited data that we loyal Verizon customers have waited so long to get!