Valentine’s Day for singles

It’s Valentine’s Day and you’re single. Big whoop. You’re probably just waiting for this day to come and go, but there is no need to think that way anymore. You have options and hopefully you can take advantage of them this year. Here are 12 ideas for how you can spend the day doing something meaningful for yourself.

1. Visit the elderly.

Many of the elderly are stuck in their nursing homes, and some don’t have family members that visit them as often. It would be nice to dedicate such a wonderful day and spread your love with those who would appreciate it. Older people usually have a lot of knowledge, so you actually might learn a thing or two from them. Even if you don’t, at least you made their day, and you most likely will be playing bingo–and who doesn’t love bingo?

2. Spend time with your family.

If you know your family doesn’t have any plans, then this would be a great opportunity to be with them. Whether you are spending time in the house or just want to go on a little outing, the options are limitless and can be simple. The best part is that there is no need to try and impress your family with anything, and everyone will definitely pitch in to make sure that this special day will be great.

3. Hang out with all your single friends.

You cannot be the only one you know who is single. Reach out to some friends and let them know that you’re free. Surely, you can come up with something to do together, and you’ll probably make memories that will last a lifetime.

4. Go to Hooters and get free wings.

Hooters is giving away 10 free wings with the purchase of 10 wings to anyone who is single and willing to destroy a picture of their “Ex.” All you have to do is answer four questions, which can be done online or in a Hooters restaurant, and then you’ll be given a suggestion about whether to bury, burn, shred or throw darts at your former-significant-other’s picture.

5. Order take-out.

Trust me, you won’t be the only single person doing this. Just get some food from your favorite pizza or Chinese place and enjoy.

6. Do some chores.

If you were never into Valentine’s Day to begin with, then there’s nothing to worry about. It’s okay if you are not into the hype that this day can bring. Use February 14 as an opportunity to get some things done like assignments, laundry or anything else you’ve been putting off.

7. Watch Netflix with some friends.

Just because you don’t have a date, doesn’t mean you have to spend time by yourself. Organize a Netflix binge and watch something together. You might be thinking, “What’s the point?” But wouldn’t you rather watch a show or movie with your buddies? It’ll be more entertaining, and you won’t feel as lonely if you were watching by yourself.

8. Pamper thyself.

Get your nails done, get your hair done, get a massage, exfoliate and moisturize your skin. Do something for you! You won’t need someone else’s attention or approval to feel good and look good.

9. Organize a party.

Gather all the singles together and just enjoy the company. You can choose to party hard or just chill, but as long as you are having fun, there should be nothing to worry about.

10. Eat junk food.

Eat all the food you want. The best part is that you don’t have to share. If you’re on a diet, then make this your cheat day. Valentine’s Day is only once a year so take advantage of it. The best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, so do yourself a favor and choose to show yourself some love with tasty treats.

11. Play video games all day.

If you like video games, then I don’t see why not. At least it’ll take your mind off of how much you hate this holiday.

12. Read a book.

For all the bookworms out there, you can spend this day catching up on your favorite book or reading that new bestseller that you’ve been dying to finish.

There’s nothing wrong with being single. It is only a problem if you allow yourself to be down. If you stay away from the Internet, you can use this day to just unwind. Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing, focus on trying to make it your day, and it will turn into something worth enjoying.