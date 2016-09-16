Pet of the Week: Univers

Univers is an easy-going girl who loves people. She was found abandoned in the middle of the winter and brought to Animal Friends. Now, she is patiently waiting for a loving home where she will never be cold again! This gentle girl is a wonderful bunny who does not fuss about being petted, picked up or held. She would be a great companion for either a first-time or seasoned rabbit owner and gets along great with other bunnies. To meet Univers, stop by Animal Friends or log onto www.ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org/Rab bits.