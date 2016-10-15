Pet of the Week: Patton and Holt

POTW, pet of the week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Patton and Holt are a bonded pair of rabbits who will need to go home together. These best friends complement each other perfectly – Holt is the sweet and shy one while Patton plays the role of protector, always looking out for his brother. Both of these young boys are social and active, always hopping around looking for their next adventure. When you meet these two, you’ll quickly see that they are inseparable. Keeping Patton and Holt together will help them grow and allow their unique personalities to shine! If you bring these fun-loving guys home, you’ll be sure to get twice the love and twice the fun!