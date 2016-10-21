Pet of the Week: Cabernet
October 21, 2016
Cabernet came to Animal Friends as a stray. This black Domestic Shorthair is around 7 months old. He loves to cuddle on a lap as much as he loves playing with her toys. Cabernet is perfectly happy hanging out with other cats, and even does fine around a dog. He’s even great with kids. Cabernet is an easygoing guy who would be the purrrfect addition to any household. Stop by Animal Friends to see Cabernet. He would love to meet you!
