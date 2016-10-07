Pet of the Week: Chloe

Chloe’s mix of Shepherd and Alaskan Husky has given her a beautiful black and tan coat. She is a sweet, calm girl who is looking for an adult companion. Chloe may prefer a female adopter because she is timid around men. But, she is working hard to build this confidence. She gets along well with other dogs and wouldn’t mind sharing a person! This sweet girl is just looking for a best friend to help her enjoy her golden years.