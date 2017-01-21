The news site of Robert Morris University

Pet of the Week: Cowboy

January 21, 2017
Meet Cowboy. He’s a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who looks forward to play time every day. When Cowboy came to Animal Friends, he was reserved and shy, but he’s really come out of his shell over the past several weeks. He has played with other dogs, but prefers to play with a human companion. That’s why he would enjoy being the only dog in the house. Because of his high energy, he would also do well in an adult-only home. Cowboy is looking for someone to give him a loving home. Stop by and meet him today!

