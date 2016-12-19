Pet of the Week: Geno
December 19, 2016
Geno is a 6-year-old brown Domestic Shorthair who loves to be loved. His big personality is only matched by his physique. That just means there’s more of him to love. Geno is the first cat to greet anyone who enters the room. He is a chronic sneezer, but that often clears up shortly after leaving the shelter. Once he’s in a loving home, he’ll gladly play with some of his toys or take a quick snooze on your lap. If you’re looking for a model kitty, Geno is your guy!
