Pet of the Week: Godric

This handsome gray tabby was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan. Unfortunately she could not keep him but thankfully she brought him to Animal Friends! Godric arrived a bit underweight, but he has filled out and has no other medical problems! Godric is great with his litterbox and absolutely loves to be petted – as long as it is on his terms. Getting better with people each day, Godric would love to become a great house cat and might even be willing to take care of some mice for you! If you are looking for a cool cat like Godric, stop by Animal Friends today!