Pet of the Week: Lady Day

Animal Friends Lady Day POTW

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Lady Day is a 2-year-old spayed female red Palomino rabbit. Her soft red fur and pleasant demeanor will bring so much joy to the right family. Lady Day came to Animal Friends from a rescue group in Pittsburgh. Since her arrival, she has offered a lovely sweetness to everyone she meets. She may be a bit shy at first, but her shining personality quickly comes out. Once that happens, Lady Day will happily welcome some pets or some nice nibbles of vegetables. Stop by Animal Friends and meet Lady Day today!