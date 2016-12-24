Pet of the Week: Lana

Lana is a beautiful bunny who was returned to Animal Friends when her owner could now longer care for her. She’s a two-year-old white and black Californian. It takes just one look at her beautiful blue eyes to know that she’s a special rabbit. If you’re looking for a lap rabbit, she’ll gladly snuggle up with you this holiday season. She doesn’t mind snacking on some lettuce on her own either. Low key Lana is a great companion for you. Stop by Animal Friends to meet her today!