Pet of the Week: Lasagna

Lasagna was one of many cats who came to Animal Friends from an extreme hoarding situation. We have been diligently working with each cat as an individual to get them best ready for a loving family. Lasagna has gone from scared and wary to curious and affectionate. He always wants to greet and meet anyone who’s nearby, and maybe even play with some of his toys. He’s ready a loving home – could you be the one they have been waiting for? Lasagna is currently in a foster home. Call the Adoption Department at Animal Friends today to set up an appointment with the foster family to meet this handsome boy!