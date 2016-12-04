Pet of the Week: Scarlett O. and Ashley

Meet Scarlett O. and Ashley the rabbits. This 3-year-old duo is inseparable. Since they are a bonded pair, the must go home together. Once you meet them, you’ll quickly learn why two bunnies are better than one. Scarlett O. is the adventurous one of the two. She loves to explore her surroundings and get the lay of the land. Ashley is a boy who can be protective of his friend Scarlett, but quickly accepts some pets on his head once he gets to know you. These two bunnies can be your new best buds. Come to Animal Friends to meet them today!