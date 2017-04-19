The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Pet of the Week: Squiggy

April 19, 2017
Filed under Animal Friends Pet of the Week, Blogs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Squiggy is a laid back senior girl who came to us after being rescued by our Humane Investigations team. Squiggy was adopted once, but through no fault of her own, she was returned to Animal Friends. Despite her tough journey, Squiggy has the biggest heart! She is a great cuddle buddy and loves sitting in laps to have her back scratched. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home and would love to spend her days relaxing and going on walks with a human who loves her. Once she gets to know you, she’ll stick to you like glue!

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Alexie

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Godric

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Mimsy

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Lasagna

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Victory

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Cherise

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Joker

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Cowboy

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Caroline

  • Pet of the Week: Squiggy

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Sue