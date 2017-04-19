Pet of the Week: Squiggy

Squiggy is a laid back senior girl who came to us after being rescued by our Humane Investigations team. Squiggy was adopted once, but through no fault of her own, she was returned to Animal Friends. Despite her tough journey, Squiggy has the biggest heart! She is a great cuddle buddy and loves sitting in laps to have her back scratched. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home and would love to spend her days relaxing and going on walks with a human who loves her. Once she gets to know you, she’ll stick to you like glue!