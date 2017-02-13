Pet of the Week: Victory

Victory is a sweet and active 7-year-old Beagle and Australian Shepherd mix who doesn’t let his disability slow him down. He may only have one eye due to illness, but he stays playful, affectionate and energetic when someone gives him attention. He loves to be social and friendly to show off his beautiful gray and white coloring. Victory doesn’t care for the excitement of other dogs or cats, and would be best in a home with children 6 and over. What’s even better, Victory’s adoption has been sponsored, which means he’s truly priceless! So stop by Animal Friends and see why Victory is this week’s Pet of the Week.