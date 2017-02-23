Colonial Sports Center | February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017Filed under Colonial Sports Center (CSC), RMU-TV, Video
Watch CSC live from RMU-TV’s Moon Township Studios as Ian Kist and Rashad Christian welcome guests from the Women’s Lacrosse and Women’s Basketball teams.
Colonial Sports Center (CSC)
