LIVE: Three Rivers Classic Championship



Filed under Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Watch LIVE as the Robert Morris Colonials face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at PPG Paints Arena for the championship game of the 2016 Three Rivers Classic. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Click here to see the Live Stream on YouTube.