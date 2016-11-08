2016 Election Night

Photo credit: Tori Flick

The 2016 election has officially begun today, Nov. 8, 2016.

Voters across the country went out to their individual polls to vote for the 45th president. The year-long battle between republican candidate, Donald Trump and democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton will end.

The polls in most states have just been closed at 8 p.m. EST and states conquered by each candidate will start to be announced. The final count and the president elect will be announced at a later time.

At this time, according to 270towin, Clinton has the lead with 252 electoral votes, while Trump has 163. Pennsylvania is expected to go to Clinton, with its 20 electoral votes, which is very important for her campaign.

There are 538 members of the Electoral College, and candidates will need 270 electoral votes to win. For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.