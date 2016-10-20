Police Blotter 10/05/16 – 10/17/16



Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

10/05/16 – Accident – Complainant reported damage done to their vehicle while parked in the Lower John Jay parking lot. The other driver was located and both parties exchanged information. A report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/05/16 – Missing Property – An investigation is being conducted for a piece of equipment missing from the golf dome at the Island Sports Center. (Open)

10/05/16 – Lost Property – Complainant requested assistance with a lost cell phone. Officers assisted, and the phone was located. (Closed)

10/06/16 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident in the Lower Sewall parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/06/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activation in Madison Hall. The cause for the alarm was a hair straightener. Maintenance reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/06/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activation in Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was the resident cooking, and maintenance reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/07/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was advised of a soccer player with a head injury at the NAC. Valley Ambulance transported the player to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

10/07/16 – 201 Commitment – Officers were called to Madison Hall for a student in need of medical attention. The student was taken to Sewickley Valley Hospital to undergo a medical evaluation. (Closed)

10/07/16 – Officer Injured – An officer needed medical attention while working, and was transported to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

10/08/16 – False Information To Law Enforcement – A non-student attempted to gain entry to the Homecoming Dance, under a current student’s name. After running the correct name for the individual, it showed that there were active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with the arresting agency, and the individual was transported, and lodged at Coraopolis PD, until picked up. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was advised of a non-student in the Yorktown parking lot that needed medical assistance. Officers stood by until Valley Ambulance arrived and transported the patient to Sewickley Valley Hospital for evaluation. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – Officers were called to Salem Hall for an odor of marijuana. Officers could not detect any marijuana, but did find a group drinking underage. All parties involved were advised they would be sent through student conduct for their actions. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Departmental Information – A skate instructor was injured while coaching a class. The instructor advised her husband was on his way and would take her to get medical attention. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers met with the residents and found no cause for the alarm. Maintenance was contacted to check the alarm system. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Public Drunkenness – While on patrol, officers observed a female laying in the grass, outside of the Washington Gravel Lot. The female was under the influence of alcohol, and was transported to Sewickley Valley Hospital by Valley Ambulance for treatment. One citation issued. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Public Drunkenness – This department was advised of a female passed out by the Barry Center. The female was highly intoxicated, and transported to Sewickley Valley Hospital by Valley Ambulance for treatment. The female was then transported to Coraopolis PD for lodging. Three citations issued. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Underage Drinking – A female student was found inside the men’s restroom at the Sewall Center. The female was taken to Coraopolis PD for lodging due to her level of intoxication. One citation issued. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Underage Drinking – A female student was found being carried behind Joe Walton Stadium. Due to the level of intoxication Valley Ambulance transported the female to Sewickley Hospital for treatment. One citation issued. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Simple Assault – Officers were called to Washington Hall for an unresponsive female. Once the female became alert, she became combative with the officer and medical staff on scene. Valley Ambulance transported the female to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. Four Citations issued. (Closed)

10/08/16 – DUI – This department was notified of a motor vehicle accident by Hancock Hall. Officers responded and found one driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – This department was advised of an unresponsive male in Hancock Hall. The male could be woken up upon officer’s arrival. Valley Ambulance transported the male to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

10/08/16 – Criminal Mischief – This department was notified that the glass was broken out of the lower section of the main door to Lexington Hall. A report was issued and the cameras will be checked in an attempt to locate the actor/s involved. (Open)

10/08/16 – Lost Property – A backpack was turned into this department; the owner was contacted and advised it will be stored at the Police Department for them to claim. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Escort Requested – This department transported a female former student from campus to the La Qunita Inn, per there request. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activation in Concord Hall. Officers arrived and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Criminal Mischief – This department is conducting an investigation into damage done to a door in Salem Hall. (Open)

10/09/16 – Found Property – Maintenance turned in a black wallet found inside the Franklin Center. A voicemail message was left with owner advising them to contact this department to retrieve their belonging. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Medical Emergency – Valley Ambulance transported a student to Sewickley Valley Hospital who was in need of medical attention. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Student Conduct Drugs – Officers were called to Adams Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers found the room in question and advised both occupants they would be dealt with through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Welfare Check – A parent requested this department make contact with their child who was not feeling well. Officers made contact with the student, who advised they were in no need of assistance. The parent was called back and advised of the interaction. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Found Property – A cell phone was turned into the department that was left behind in Romo’s Café. The phone was brought back to the Police Department and entered into lost and found. (Closed)

10/09/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The residents reported that every time the oven is used it sets off the smoke detector. Maintenance was notified of the alarm and to reset the system. (Closed)

10/10/16 – Property Damage – An officer found a broken window in the Wheatley Center. Pictures were taken of the damage and maintenance was notified. (Closed)

10/10/16 – Suspicious Person – Residence Life reported a suspicious male walking a dog in the parking lot of Yorktown Hall. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the description. (Closed)

10/10/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Officers were advised of a smell of marijuana in Washington Hall. The building was checked with negative results. (Closed)

10/10/16 – Missing Property – A student reported their headphones missing from the Jefferson Center. This incident is under investigation at this time. (Open)

10/10/16 – Disorderly Conduct – Officers were called to Adams Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers located the room in question, and both occupants were issued citations as well as a referral to Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)



10/11/16 – Accident – A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked in the Washington Gravel Lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/11/16 – Suspicious Incident – An employee at the bookstore received a suspicious phone call, all necessary information was obtained and this incident is currently under investigation. (Open)

10/11/16- Welfare Check – This department was advised of a student that needed assistance in Lexington Hall. Officers responded with Residence Life personnel and were able to assist the student without incident. (Closed)

10/11/16 – Departmental Information – Residence Life requested cameras reviewed in Yorktown Hall due to furniture being moved into the elevators. The cameras were reviewed and suspects were identified. This incident will be handled through Residence Life. (Closed)

10/13/16 – Property Damage – Facilities reported damage done to a parking gate in the Colonial Way parking lot. A report was issued and this incident is currently under investigation. (Open)

10/13/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/14/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on University Boulevard. The driver was issued a verbal warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

10/14/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Washington Hall. The cause for the alarm was a heat detector in the boiler room, and maintenance was already on scene looking into the activation. (Closed)

10/14/16 – Medical Emergency – A student reported needing medical attention. Valley Ambulance was called and transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

10/14/16 – Departmental Information – A report was taken for damage done to a vehicle while parked at the Island Sports Center. (Closed)

10/14/16 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the ISC attending a birthday party slipped on the ice and hit their head. The parents were contacted, and picked up their child to be assessed at a hospital of their choice. (Closed)

10/15/16 – Escort Requested – This department picked up a student at Sewickley Valley Hospital and transported them back to their residence hall. (Closed)

10/15/16 – Departmental Information – A visitor stopped and asked questions pertaining to filming being done on campus. They were advised that this department is unaware of any filming and that permission needs to be granted for such to happen. The visitor left campus without incident. (Closed)

10/16/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – Officers were called to Marshall Hall in reference to a possible party. Officers responded and met with the residents who admitted to having consumed alcohol, and there was alcohol present. All parties were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

10/16/16 – Departmental Information – This department was notified of a female falling at the Island Sports Center. The female was gone upon officers arrival, but the officer was advised that the female refused any medical attention. (Closed)

10/16/16 – Assist Another Agency – This department assisted the Penn Hills Police department in locating a female that was reported missing to their department. The female was located in Gallatin Hall and transported to our department to be picked up by a parent. (Closed)

10/17/16 – Departmental Information – A cleaner in the Nicholson Center reported an area left open that is usually secured in Student Life. Officers responded and secured the area. (Closed)

10/17/16 – Area Of Rescue Alarm – This department received an alarm activation in the Business School. Officers responded and checked the building, finding the activation to be false. (Closed)

10/17/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The building was checked and the alarm was found to be a false activation. Maintenance was notified of the alarm call. (Closed)

10/17/16 – Suspicious Incident – Officers found a package left unattended in the crosswalk by Jefferson Center. The package was found to be garbage and was discarded. (Closed)