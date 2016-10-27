Moon Township Wal-Mart grand opening date announced

Photo credit: Gage McCall





Filed under News, Top Stories

The Moon Township Wal-Mart grand opening is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Final preparations to the store are being made in the upcoming weeks for the 150,000 square foot building located at 7500 University Blvd.

On Oct. 20, a Media Advisory was sent to RMU Sentry Media with an invitation to see the construction of the new Wal-mart.

“With major construction complete, we’re in the home stretch for our grand opening,” said Bob Witherell, store manager, in the e-mail provided. “We’re proud of the new store and look forward to offering our community everyday (sic) low prices.

The store will contain a full grocery line and a large assortment of merchandise, along with a full pharmacy and free in-store pickup. People can also shop on the Wal-Mart website and receive in-store pickup on the same day.