Police Blotter 10/18/16 – 11/01/16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel



10/18/16 – Hospital Transport – This department transported a student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation. (Closed)

10/18/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a vehicle damaged in the Yorktown parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/18/16 – 201 Commitment – This department transported a student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation. (Closed)

10/19/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a student in need of medical attention in Patrick Henry. Valley Ambulance was contacted and responded to campus. The student refused medical treatment and signed a refusal form. (Closed)

10/19/16 – Welfare Check – A parent called and requested a welfare check on their child. Officers were able to contact the student, and assisted as needed. (Closed)

10/19/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian and Moon Dispatch reported a fire alarm activated in Madison Hall. Officers responded and found that a hair dryer set off the alarm. Maintenance was notified to reset the fire system. (Closed)

10/20/16 – Suspicious Person – This department was advised of a possible homeless person at the Island Sports Center. Officers responded and found the person in question. They were removed from the property and issued a trespass warning. (Closed)

10/22/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers found the cause for the alarm to be burnt food. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/22/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a Parkhurst employee in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance transported the employee to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

10/23/16 – Suspicious Incident – This department assisted Residence Life with a roommate issue in Yorktown Hall. (Closed)

10/23/16 – Welfare Check – A parent requested office’s check on their child, who they have not heard from in a few days. Officers found the student and had them contact their parents. (Closed)

10/23/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a student in need of medical attention in Salem Hall. Valley Ambulance assessed the student and found no reason for transport. (Closed)

10/23/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Braddock Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/23/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers located the room in question and two occupants were cited, as well as disciplined through Student Life. (Closed)

10/24/16 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Ross Hall for a noise complaint. Officers found the room in question and advised the occupants to keep the noise down for the night. (Closed)

10/24/16 – Fire Alarm – Moon Dispatch advised of a fire alarm activation at the Nicholson Student Center. Officers checked the building and found the system active with a trouble alarm. Maintenance was notified to check the alarm system. (Closed)

10/24/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was burnt food, and maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/24/16 – Accident – A student reported damage done their vehicle while parked in the Lower Sewall parking lot. A report was taken for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/24/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was advised of a student in need of medical attention in the Upper Massey parking lot. Valley Ambulance was contacted to assess the student. A parent took the student home. (Closed)

10/24/16 – Property Damage – An officer found damage done to an interior lock inside the Franklin Center. A report was issued and forwarded to maintenance. (Closed)

10/25/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on University Blvd., for a violation that occurred on campus. The driver was issued two citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

10/25/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Washington Hall. Officers and maintenance checked out the system and found nothing to be out of order. (Closed)

10/26/16 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of a student in need of medical attention in Washington Hall. The student refused any medical treatment that was offered and officers cleared. (Closed)

10/26/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a student in need of medical assistance. Officers met with the student who did not need any treatment at the time of their arrival. (Closed)

10/26/16 – Accident – This department was advised of a vehicle hit while parked in the Lower John Jay parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/26/16 – Fire Alarm – Moon Dispatch reported a fire alarm activated in the Wheatley Café. There was a small grease fire that was put out prior to officer’s arrival. Doors were opened to ventilate the café. (Closed)

10/26/16 – Suspicious Incident – This department was notified of a burning smell in Joe Walton Stadium. The cause was believed to be overhead projectors left on, that were overheating. Officers turned off the projectors. (Closed)

10/27/16 – Maintenance Request – A student reported water leaking from their ceiling in Concord Hall. Maintenance was notified of the leak. (Closed)

10/27/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Upon officers arrival it was determined that the cause was from burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/27/16 – Departmental Information – A student called and reported information pertaining to another student. All pertinent information was obtained and documented. (Closed)

10/28/16 – Welfare Check – Officers were notified of a student in need of assistance in the Yorktown parking lot. Officers located the student and assisted without incident. (Closed)

10/29/16 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident in the parking lot of Yorktown Hall. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

10/29/16 – This department was notified of a medical emergency in Salem Hall. Valley Ambulance responded and transported the patient to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

10/29/16 – Fire Alarm – A fire alarm was activated in Concord Hall, the resident reported setting off the alarm from cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/29/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers were unable to detect the cause for the alarm and maintenance was advised to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/30/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Upon speaking with the residents, they advised that the alarm activated for no reason. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/30/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. The cause for the alarm was the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/30/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers were unable to locate what caused the activation, and maintenance was notified to check the system. (Closed)

10/31/16 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident in the CFL # 1 parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

11/01/16 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident in front of the John Jay Center. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

11/01/16 – Power Outage – This department was advised of a power outage at Yorktown Hall due to a blown transformer. Officers assisted as needed until the power was restored. (Closed)

11/01/16 – Entered In Error – This case was entered in error. (Closed)