Donald Trump becomes 45th President of the United States of America

The crowd gathers at the Capitol Building to witness the 58th Presidential Inauguration





WASHINGTON, D.C. – It was a day many thought they would never see. However, to the music of a roaring sea of red baseball caps, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

This morning, as thousands gazed up at the majesty of the Capitol and millions more fixed their eyes on screens all across the globe, Mr. Trump addressed a divided nation. Yet, before the time even came close for President-elect Trump to take the oath of office, scores of people shuffled through entrance gates, the hum of excited chatter in the air.

Many, including Derek Saffie, a college student from Windham, New Hampshire, were eager to make their enthusiasm known.

“I’m looking forward to a better economic future for the country,” said Saffie. “I know he’s going to add a lot of jobs. He has had experience doing that, which really no other president has.”

While others, such as Tom Sinclair from Rochester, New York, stressed the same importance on jobs and job creation, Michigan native, Margaret Erle, brought forward a different expectation she had for the administration.

“I’m most excited for our next generation,” said Erle. “I think you will have more opportunities afforded to you with some of the changes that’ll be made in this structure of government.”

For these three supporters and the many others that joined them at this morning’s ceremony, hope seemed to be on the horizon. Still, the inauguration was not without its hiccups. As past and present members of the U.S. government filed into their seats, it was clear that the angst felt throughout the election had not fully run out.

As Bill and Hillary Clinton entered center stage, a wall of boos and “lock her up” chants met their ears. The same welcome was granted to Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders. In fact, throughout much of his speech, Schumer was drowned out by calls to “drain the swamp” and the chorus of Stream’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

It wasn’t until “America the Beautiful” rang through the speakers that a hush took hold of the audience. For a few moments, all that could be heard was the soft melody sung in total unison. It was in this moment, that there seemed to be a glimpse of a unified America. Though this didn’t last long. While the song came to an end, the crowd, as if with one voice, cried, “USA! USA! USA!”

As President Trump made his way to the podium, rain gently began to fall around him. After thanking the Obamas and those in attendance, Trump charged headfirst into a speech built on giving America back to the people.

He went on to announce that January 20, 2017, would be remembered as the day rule was given back to the people of the U.S.

“This is your day, this is your celebration, and this, the United States, is your country,” said Trump. “We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”

Then, after promising to be the champion of America “with every breath” in his body, Trump declared he would never let the people down. He then concluded his address with the same message with which he began his campaign.

“Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make American proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again.”