Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania

Matt Merlino

Photo credit: Tori FLick

November 9, 2016
Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania in the 2016 Presidential election.

 

 

Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral votes. Winning the state is very important for the two presidential candidates.

This is a significant win for  because Pennsylvania has the fifth largest amount of electoral votes. This will be an advantage for Trump because Pennsylvania is one out of the six states Clinton had to win to gain the upper-hand.

With Trump’s win in Florida, Iowa and possibly Wisconsin, a win in Pennsylvania is good for Trump’s campaign. Clinton needs to win Michigan and New Hampshire and Maine to get back in the race.

For more updates on the 2016 Presidential Election, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.  

 

