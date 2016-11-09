Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania

Matt Merlino Photo credit: Tori FLick

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania in the 2016 Presidential election.

VIDEO: 2016 Presidential Election coverage presented by the Society for Collegiate Journalists

Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral votes. Winning the state is very important for the two presidential candidates.

This is a significant win for because Pennsylvania has the fifth largest amount of electoral votes. This will be an advantage for Trump because Pennsylvania is one out of the six states Clinton had to win to gain the upper-hand.

With Trump’s win in Florida, Iowa and possibly Wisconsin, a win in Pennsylvania is good for Trump’s campaign. Clinton needs to win Michigan and New Hampshire and Maine to get back in the race.

For more updates on the 2016 Presidential Election, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.