The news site of Robert Morris University

Electoral votes for the Mountain time zone

Photo credit: Audrey Miller

November 8, 2016
Filed under Election Night 2016, News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The electoral votes are in for the expected winner of each state in the Mountain time zone. Changes are also taking place in other time zones across America. 

 

 

Trump is expected to take:

Idaho- 4

Wyoming- 3

Utah- 6

Arizona- 11

Montana- 3

 

Clinton is expected to take:

New Mexico- 5

Colorado- 9

 

 

For a general update, in Pennsylvania, Katie McGinty is up by 56% to 40%. She is leading by about 200,000 votes according to Associated Press

If Trump wins Florida, North Carolina and Virginia, he is almost guaranteed as the next president. He is winning by 2% in Florida, 3% in North Carolina. Clinton only has a .5%.  It is a narrow race at the moment. 

For more updates on the 2016 Presidential Election, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.  

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.