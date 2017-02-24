Police Blotter 02/07/17 – 02/20/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

02/07/17 – Departmental Information – Maintenance reported damage done to a picture in Yorktown Hall. A report was issued to document this incident. (Closed)

02/07/17 – Departmental Information – Residence Life reported an odor of what they believed to be natural gas in Monroe Hall. Officers and Maintenance checked the building and determined the odor not to be natural gas. (Closed)

02/08/17 – Suspicious Incident – This department received information from a professor with a concern for one of their students. Officers spoke with the student and forwarded the information onto the appropriate authorities. (Closed)

02/09/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble signal activated in Ross Hall. Officers checked the building and found the system to be normal. (Closed)

02/09/17 – Welfare Check – A parent called and requested officers do a welfare check on their child. Officers were able to locate and make contact advising them to call their parents. (Closed)

02/09/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Washington Hall. Officers checked the building with negative results. (Closed)

02/10/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian called and advised of a trouble alarm in Concord Hall. Officers spoke to the residents who advised they burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/10/17 – Departmental Information – This department was notified that a shotgun shell was found outside of Gallatin Hall. Officers and Residence Life checked the building with negative results related to the shotgun shell. (Closed)

02/10/17 – Departmental Information – This incident number was entered in error. (Closed)

02/12/17 – Welfare Check – A parent called and requested officers do a welfare check on their child. Officers were able to locate and make contact advising them to call their parents. (Closed)

02/12/17 – Property Damage – This department is investigating an incident that occurred in Washington Hall related to damage done to one of the bulletin boards. Cameras are being reviewed in an attempt to locate any suspects involved. (Closed)

02/12/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/12/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble signal in Washington Hall. Officers and Maintenance checked the building with negative results. (Closed)

02/12/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. The cause for the alarm was due to a brief power outage. Maintenance checked the building and everything was in working order. (Closed)

02/13/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted on Campus Drive for failure to stop. A citation was issued to the driver at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

02/13/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted on Pennsylvania Avenue for failure to stop. A citation was issued to the driver at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

02/14/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Residence Life reported an odor of marijuana in Marshall Hall. Officers checked the building and met with negative results. (Closed)

02/14/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to the Student Life office for a student with a nosebleed. Valley Ambulance arrived and assessed the student who refused treatment. The student was escorted to Health Services by this department. (Closed)

02/14/17 – Trespass Warning – This department was notified of an incident that occurred at the Island Sports Center involving a parent and their child. Due to the actions of the parent, they were issued a Trespass Warning for all property owned and operated by Robert Morris University. (Closed)

02/14/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Residence Life reported an odor of marijuana in Marshall Hall. Officers checked the building and met with negative results. A non-student was found staying in room 2A who was advised they were not permitted to stay. (Closed)

02/14/17 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center sustained an injury while playing soccer. The patron had a laceration above his left eye, refused medical treatment, advising his brother was on scene, and would take him for treatment. (Closed)

02/15/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of a female in need of medical attention in the Nicholson Student Center. Valley Ambulance was called and transported the female to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

02/15/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were advised of a female student in need of medical attention. Officers transported the student to Health Services at their request. (Closed)

02/15/17 – Departmental Information – A professor overheard a student make a comment in Hale Center that caused some concern. Officers located the student in question and found the statement not to be anything of concern. The professor was notified of officer’s findings. (Closed)

02/15/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. Officers responded and found the panel reading Lower Level Restroom. The area was checked with negative results. Moon Twp. Fire Department checked the building with officers and found no cause for the alarm. (Closed)

02/16/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive in front of Sewall Center. The driver was issued a written warning and released. (Closed)

02/16/17 – Property Damage – This department investigated an incident related to damage done by an outside vendor at the Yorktown Café. All necessary information was obtained and a report was issued for the damages.(Closed)

02/16/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the fire alarm system. (Closed)

02/16/17 – Entered in Error – This case number was entered in error. (Closed)

02/16/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Revere Center. Officers checked the building and found everything to be in order. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

02/17/17 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of an employee in need of medical attention at the Food Court. Officers and Valley Ambulance responded and assessed the employee. The employee refused transport and any other medical treatment from Valley Ambulance. (Closed)

02/17/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Hamilton Hall. Upon officers arrival it was determined the alarm was activated by a hair dryer. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/17/17 – Departmental Information – Officers assisted with a Theatrical Firearms Workshop in Massey Theatre. (Closed)

02/17/17 – Departmental Information – This department received a complaint for one of the shuttle drivers. The shuttle company was contacted, and the complaint was relayed. (Closed)

02/17/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive and Massey Way. The driver was given a verbal warning and released. (Closed)

02/18/17 – Departmental Information – This department received an incident report for a student falling outside of Braddock Hall and sustaining an injury. A report was issued and forwarded to the appropriate department. (Closed)

02/19/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm in the Business School. Officers checked the building and found everything to be in order. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

02/19/17 – Assist Another Agency – Moon Township Police requested this department to check our system to see if we had any information on a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle and relayed the necessary information. (Closed)

02/20/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. The building was checked with negative findings. Maintenance was on scene and reset the system. (Closed)

02/20/17 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident by Benjamin Rush Center. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

02/20/17 – Fire Alarm – Moon Twp. Police dispatch reported a fire alarm activated in the Facilities Service Center. Officers responded and found that the alarm had reset. The building was checked with negative results. (Closed)

02/20/17 – Theft – This department received a report of money taken from a patron at the Island Sports Center. This incident is under investigation. (Open)

02/20/17 – Disorderly Conduct – Residence Life requested officer’s assistance in finding the individual responsible for damaging a bulletin board in Adams Hall. The cameras were reviewed and a suspect was found. This incident is pending while the suspect is identified. (Open)