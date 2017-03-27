Police Blotter 02/21/17 – 03/20/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

02/21/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/21/17 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports center sustained an injury during a hockey game. Valley Ambulance transported the patron to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

02/22/17 – Student Conduct – Romo’s Café reported a theft from the area. Officers responded and took the necessary information. An investigation was conducted and a suspect was identified. The suspect was advised they would be dealt with through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

02/22/17 – Trespass Warning – A trespass warning was issued to a patron of the Island Sports Center, barring them from any property owned or operated by Robert Morris University. (Closed)

02/22/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in the Nicholson Student Center. The building was checked and the alarm system was reading normal. This occurred three more times, and maintenance was notified to have Guardian check the alarm system. (Closed)

02/23/17 – Disturbance – Officers were notified of a verbal argument on the third floor of Yorktown Hall. Officers spoke with all parties involved who have settled their argument for the night and have separated. (Closed)

02/24/17 – Departmental Information – Officers took a report for maintenance on damage done in a room in Hamilton Hall. (Closed)

02/24/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Washington Hall. Officers checked the building and found that the system had reset itself. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

02/24/17 – Access Device Fraud – This department investigated a case of Access Device Fraud that was directly related to the University. (Closed)

02/24/17 – Entered in Error – This report number was entered in error. (Closed)

02/24/17 – Criminal Mischief – This department was notified of an intoxicated male who broke a glass door at Yorktown Hall. Officers located the male who received three citations for his actions. The male was taken to Sewickley Hospital due to his level of intoxication. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Student Conduct – While on patrol, an officer could hear a loud party going on in Salem Hall. The party was dispersed, and all present were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Harassment – A student requested a report be on file for a harassment situation involving a non-student. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was filed. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a CO detector activation at the Presidents House. The local police department was notified to check on the alarm. All was in order and the alarm system was reset. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a male passed out in the first-floor restroom. Upon officers arrival, the male was alert and standing. Officers did find drug paraphernalia in the male’s possession. Charges are pending at this time. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Suspicious Person – The bookstore reported a possible theft and the male is still in the store. Officers located the male who admitted to taking an item from the store. The male returned the item and was advised he would be sent through Student Conduct, as well as being banned from the bookstore. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Damage to an Unattended Vehicle – A report was made for damage done to a vehicle while parked in the CFL parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. Officers found the cause to be burnt food. Moon Twp. Fire Department ventilated the room, and the alarm system was reset. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers checked the building with negative results. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Damage to Unattended Vehicle – A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked in the Colonial Way Lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

02/25/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Patrick Henry. The cause for the alarm was burnt popcorn in Hopwood Hall. Officers contacted maintenance who reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were notified of a party in Madison Hall. All alcohol was removed and disposed of, and all parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver received one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued a verbal warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued a written warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center sustained an injury during a hockey game. A parent was on scene and advised they would seek medical treatment after the game was over. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Pennsylvania Avenue. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

02/26/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in the Business School. Officers checked the building and found the panel saying the system was corrupted. Maintenance was contacted to check the alarm system. (Closed)

02/27/17 – Medical – An officer sustained an injury while on a call at Yorktown Hall. The officer received medical attention and returned to work. (Closed)

02/27/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in the Nicholson Student Center. Officers and Maintenance responded and found the cause to be a faulty smoke detector. Maintenance reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/27/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Braddock Hall. An officer checked the building, finding the alarm system had reset, and no sign for concern. Maintenance was advised of the alarm activation. (Closed)

02/27/17 – Assist Another Agency – Moon Township Police requested a female officer to conduct a search of a female prisoner. An officer assisted without incident. (Closed)

02/28/17 – Assist Another Agency – Moon Township Police requested assistance in searching for a suspect, possibly in the wood line adjacent to Yorktown Hall. Officers assisted and met with negative results. (Closed)

03/01/17 – Departmental Information – This incident was issued for training purposes. (Closed)

03/01/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. The cause for the activation was a brief power outage. Power was restored shortly, and the system was reset to normal. (Closed)

03/01/17 – Personal Injury – This department received information that a student had fallen behind Adams Hall. The student refused medical attention and only requested a ride to Yorktown Hall. Officers transported the student without incident. (Closed)

03/03/17 – Property Damage – A professor reported damage done to two of her tires, possibly while on campus. A report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

03/03/17 – Accident – A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked in the Upper Massey Parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

03/03/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued a citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

03/03/17 – Missing Property – A student reported a shirt removed from the laundry room on the first floor of Gallatin Hall. The cameras were reviewed and it was unable to determine if anyone removed the shirt. (Closed)

03/03/17 – Theft – A student reported an item taken from their room in Hancock Hall. This incident is under investigation. (Open)

03/04/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined the activation was caused by burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

03/04/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Madison Hall. Officers responded and found the activation caused by a hair dryer. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

03/04/17 – Student Conduct Drugs – Officers were called to Washington Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers located three persons by the exterior door of D Tower. All three admitted to smoking marijuana and had nothing else in their possession. All three were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

03/05/17 – Lost Property – A student requested assistance in locating a flash drive that was left in the Wheatley Center. Officers assisted but were unable to locate the flash drive. (Closed)

03/10/17 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the ISC was injured during public skate. A parent was on scene and advised they will seek medical attention on their own if needed. (Closed)

03/11/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers arrived and found that the residents set it off by cooking. Maintenance was advised to reset the alarm. (Closed)

03/12/17 – Welfare Check – A student called and requested officer’s contact a counselor for them to speak to; officers made the appropriate call and assisted the student. (Closed)

03/13/17 – Departmental Information – A student wanted a report filed on a roommate dispute. Officers obtained all pertinent information and a report was filed. (Closed)

03/14/17 – Lost Property – A student reported their phone missing from Patrick Henry. Officers assisted the student in looking for their phone and were able to locate It still in the building. No further assistance needed. (Closed)

03/14/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Officers were advised of a smell of marijuana in Ross Hall. The building was checked with negative findings. (Closed)

03/15/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble signal activated in Gallatin Hall. Officers checked the building with negative findings and advised maintenance of the alarm activation. (Closed)

03/15/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Officers were called to Salem Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers arrived and checked the building finding only a faint odor. Officers were unable to determine the origin of the odor and cleared from the call. (Closed)

03/15/17 – Terroristic Threats – Officers were called to the Nicholson Center for a Parkhurst employee making threats to other employees. The employee was removed from the building, issued a Trespass Warning, and advised not to return to campus. (Closed)

03/15/17 – Disturbance – A high school student was removed from a hockey game at the Island Sports Center due to being disruptive and using profanities. (Closed)

03/16/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were called to Salem Hall for a smell of marijuana. The students involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. All evidence was taken and stored at the Police Department. (Closed)

03/16/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was initiated on Colonial Way. The driver received one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

03/17/17 – Entered In Error – This case number was entered in error. (Closed)

03/17/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in the Nicholson Center. Maintenance was notified and rest the alarm system. (Closed)

03/17/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded finding the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

03/17/17 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a noise complaint. Officers responded to the room in question and advised the occupants to keep the noise down. (Closed)

03/17/17 – Booted Vehicle – Officers located a vehicle with outstanding parking fines, and on the scofflaw list. A boot was placed on the vehicle along with the necessary documentation. (Closed)

03/17/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

03/18/17 – Public Drunkenness – An officer was conducting foot patrols in Yorktown Hall and viewed a male from the previous call wandering the hallways. The male was approached and became argumentative with officers, and fled the area. The male will be cited via summons for his actions. (Closed)

03/18/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers and Valley Ambulance were called to Yorktown Hall for a student needing medical attention. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

03/19/17 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Salem Hall for a noise complaint. Upon officers arrival, the area was checked with negative results. (Closed)

03/19/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers responded, and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

03/19/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted on Campus Drive. The driver was issued a citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

03/19/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued two citations at the conclusion of the stop (Closed)

03/20/17 – Accident – This department was notified of a minor accident in the Colonial Way Parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

03/20/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers could not locate the origin of the smell but found two underage students in possession of alcohol. Both students will be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

03/20/17 – Fire – Officers were advised of a mulch fire outside of Hamilton Hall. The Moon Township Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish the fire. No damage was done to any property of the University. (Closed)

03/20/17 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified that Valley Ambulance was responding to Yorktown Hall for a female in need of medical attention. The female was transported to Sewickley Valley Hospital for further treatment. (Closed)