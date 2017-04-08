Police Blotter 03/21/17 – 04/03/17

03/21/17 – Hospital Transport – This department transported a student from Sewickley Valley Hospital back to campus. Transport conducted without incident. (Closed) 03/21/17 – Welfare Check – Officers were notified of a male sleeping on a bench by the Gazebo parking lot. Officers approached the male who advised they had fallen asleep waiting for the shuttle. No further action required. (Closed) 03/22/17 – Property Damage – This department was advised of an accident in the Gazebo Parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed) 03/23/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were called to Washington Hall for a smell of marijuana. The student involved was advised of being sent through Student Conduct for his actions.(Closed) 03/23/17 – Entered In Error – This case number was entered in error. (Closed) 03/23/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of a student in need of medical attention at Joe Walton Stadium. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed) 03/23/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of a student in need of medical attention at Joe Walton Stadium. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed) 03/24/17 – Student Conduct – Officers investigated an incident between two students, involving social medial. Both students were advised to block each other and stop any further actions. No further action taken at this time. (Closed) 03/24/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted in the Moon Plaza parking lot for a violation that occurred on campus. The driver was issued a citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 03/25/17 – Student Conduct – Officers viewed a male sitting on the hillside by the Volleyball Courts with suspected alcohol. The male fled the area, and was not located by officers. Cameras are being reviewed in an attempt to identify the male suspect. (Open) 03/25/17 -Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted in the Gazebo parking lot. One citation was issued to the driver at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 03/25/17 – Trespass Warning – Officers were called to the Island Sports Center for an incident in the parking between parents and Referees. The incident was over upon arrival and two Trespass Warnings were issued to the parents involved. (Closed) 03/25/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm system. (Closed) 03/25/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted on Campus Drive. At the conclusion of the stop, two citations were issued. (Closed) 03/25/17 – Disorderly Conduct – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of marijuana. The student involved was issued a citation as well as being sent through Student Conduct for his actions. (Closed) 03/26/17 -Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted in the Gazebo Parking lot. A verbal warning was issued to the driver at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 03/27/17 -Suspicious Vehicle – Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle on Washington Way. Officers spoke with the occupants where the passenger advised of being a student and needing access Washington Hall. After confirming the information, the student was given access to Washington Hall. (Closed) 03/27/17 – Found Property – An employee turned in belongings found left behind in Patrick Henry. The belongings were entered into lost and found until claimed by the owner. (Closed) 03/27/17 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident by the Benjamin Rush Center. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed) 03/26/17 – Departmental Information – A patron at the Island Sports Center reported their child tripping and cutting their chin. First Aid supplies were given, and the parent advised they would seek medical attention on their own if needed. (Closed) 03/27/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Adams Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be from a hair dryer. The officers reset the alarm system. (Closed) 03/27/17 – Suspicious Incident – An employee reported receiving an inappropriate email. Officers looked into the incident and found that the email address that it came from had been hacked. No further action needed at this time.(Closed) 03/27/17 – Traffic Stop – A traffic stop was conducted at the Joe Walton Circle. The driver was issued a citation at the conclusion of the stop (Closed) 03/28/17 – Assist Another Agency – This department assisted the Coraopolis Police Department with an investigation they are conducting. (Closed) 03/28/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. Maintenance was already on scene and reported the alarm was set off by steam from the shower. (Closed) 03/28/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. The cause for the alarm was from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed) 03/28/17 – Departmental Information – An employee reported losing their departmental issued keys. A report was taken, and forwarded to the University Locksmith. (Closed) 03/29/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. The cause for the alarm was burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed) 03/30/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 03/30/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued two citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 03/30/17 – Missing Property – A student reported their wallet missing. A report was taken and the student will be notified if the wallet is turned into this department. (Closed) 03/30/17 – Entered In Error – This case number was entered in error. (Closed) 03/30/17 – Assist Another Agency – This department assisted an outside agency with information needed for an investigation. (Closed) 03/30/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were advised of a bonfire in the woods behind Massey Hall. The fire was located, and extinguished. The students involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed) 03/31/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of smoke. Officers were unable to detect or locate any related source. While checking rooms officers located alcohol and advised the students they would be sent through Student Conduct. (Closed) 04/01/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 04/01/17- Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of an injured player at Joe Walton Stadium. Valley Ambulance arrived and transported the patient to UPMC Mercy. (Closed) 04/01/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the Washington Gravel Lot. Two citations were issued to the driver at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 04/01/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were called to Hamilton Hall for a party. All parties involved will be sent through Student Conduct for their involvement. (Closed) 04/01/17 – Assist Another Agency – This department relayed information to the Moon Township Police Department for an investigation they are conducting. (Closed) 04/02/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 04/02/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on University Blvd., for a violation that occurred on Campus. One citation was issued to the driver at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 04/02/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop at the entrance to K-Mart for a violation that occurred on campus. The driver received four citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 04/02/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the Lower Sewall Parking Lot. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed) 04/02/17 – Departmental Information – An officer on patrol found words written in the sand at the volleyball courts. Maintenance was notified to rake the area to remove the words. (Closed) 04/03/17 -Smell Of Marijuana – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers checked the building and met with negative results. (Closed)