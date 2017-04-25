Police Blotter 04/18/17 – 04/24/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

04/18/17 – Lost Property – A student reported losing their identification in the Jefferson Center. A report was issued with the student’s information in the event the ID is turned into this department. (Closed)

04/18/17 – Harassment – A student reported a harassment situation between themselves and a non-student. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was filed. (Closed)

04/20/17 – Theft – A patron at the Island Sports Center lost their wallet. When the wallet was found and returned there was two hundred dollars missing. The cameras were reviewed in an attempt to locate anyone with the wallet, but came up with negative results. (Closed)

04/20/17 – Student Conduct – Officers were called to Braddock Hall for a smell of marijuana. The student involved will be sent through Student Conduct for their involvement. (Closed)

04/21/17 – Criminal Mischief – Maintenance advised of property damaged at Yorktown Hall. A report was taken, and the cameras are being reviewed in an attempt to locate any suspects. (Open)

04/21/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to the Jefferson Center for a student in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance treated the student on scene and transported them to the hospital. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Criminal Mischief – An officer on patrol noticed a door damaged at Yorktown Hall. The student involved approached the officer and admitted the damage. All pertinent information was obtained and the student will be responsible for paying for the damages. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to the Nicholson Student Center for a student in need of medical attention. Robinson EMS transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Elevator Alarm – An RMU Cleaner reported being stuck in the service elevator at Yorktown. Officers responded and the cleaner was already free from the elevator. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Public Drunkenness – This department was notified of an intoxicated male who vomited down the rotunda staircase in the Nicholson Student Center. One citation was issued, and Valley Ambulance took the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Disorderly Conduct – Officers observed a male urinating outside of Marshall Hall. The male was detained and issued a citation. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Public Drunkenness – Officers observed an intoxicated male vomiting by the Gazebo shuttle stop. The male was issued one citation. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Public Drunkenness – Officers observed and intoxicated female being carried up the sidewalk by the Patrick Henry Center. Valley Ambulance transported the female to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment, and one citation was issued. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Disorderly Conduct – Officers were called to Romo’s Café for a fight; the offending parties involved were cited for the incident. (Closed)

04/22/17 – DUI – Officers conducted a traffic stop, which ended up being a DUI stop. This department has filed the appropriate charges. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Disturbance – This department was notified of a fight between non-students. Officers located one-half of the party involved after the fact, no description of the other party involved. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Sexual Assault – This department is investigating a report of a sexual assault. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Fire – Kitchen staff at the Yorktown Café’ reported a fire in one of their ovens. Officers and Moon Township Fire Department responded and were able to extinguish the small fire. No damage was done to any property owned by the University. (Closed)

04/22/17 – Student Conduct – A female student gave false information to an officer of this department. The student will be sent through Student Conduct for their involvement in this incident, and possible charges are pending. (Open)

04/23/17 – Welfare Check – A parent requested a welfare check on their child. Officers made contact with the student and advised them to call home. (Closed)

04/24/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop off campus for a violation that occurred on campus. One citation was issued at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/24/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of a patron at the ISC in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance responded and transported the patient to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)