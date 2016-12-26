Police Blotter 11/30/16 – 12/19/16

11/30/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be from the residents boiling water. Maintenance was advised to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/30/16 – Assist Another Agency – Coraopolis Police requested a female officer to search a female prisoner. An officer responded and assisted without incident. (Closed)

12/01/16 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Concord Hall for a noise complaint. Officers found the room in question and advised the occupants to keep the noise down. (Closed)

12/01/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Officers were called to Marshall Hall for a smell of marijuana. The building was checked with negative results. (Closed)

12/01/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated at Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

12/02/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – Officers were called to the area near the NAC for loud voices. Officers located a male who was under the influence of alcohol. The male was taken back to his dorm room and left with his roommate. The male was advised he would be sent through Student Conduct for his actions. (Closed)

12/02/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

12/03/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – Officers were called for a noise complaint, and possible underage drinking at Yorktown Hall. Officers responded to the room in question, and three student are being sent through Student Conduct for alcohol violations. (Closed)

12/03/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – Residence Life reported underage drinking in Gallatin Hall. Officers responded and advised the students involved that they would be sent through Student Conduct for alcohol violations. (Closed)

12/03/16 – Underage Drinking – Residence life reported a loud party in Gallatin Hall. Officers responded to the room, and the occupants were advised they would be receiving citations as well as being sent through Student Conduct for alcohol violations. (Closed)

12/04/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Washington Way. The driver was issued two citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

12/04/16 – Assist Another Agency – The North Fayette Police Department requested information on a possible student. This department assisted with the necessary information. (Closed)

12/04/16 – Welfare Check – A mother requested this department locate her daughter and advise her to come home. The daughter was located, and the message was relayed. (Closed)

12/05/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in the Revere Center. The building was checked and the system was reading normal. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

12/05/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

12/05/16 – Suspicious Incident – Officers were advised of a car in the Yorktown Parking lot with its door left open, and valuables inside. Officers responded and notified the vehicle owner, who advised there is something mechanically wrong with the door. The vehicle was secured, and officers cleared. (Closed)

12/06/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a motor vehicle accident at the entrance to the Washington Gravel Lot. Both parties exchanged their information and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/06/16 – Departmental Information – A professor wanted an incident documented pertaining to one of their students. All pertinent information was obtained and report was issued. (Closed)

12/07/16 – Resident Housing Patrols – Officers conducted a foot patrol of Yorktown Hall. No incidents reported. (Closed)

12/07/16 – Departmental Information – A patron at the Island Sports Center reported damage done to their vehicle while parked on the property. A report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/07/16 – Disturbance – This department was notified of an incident that occurred at the Island Sports Center between a parent and a juvenile coach. This incident is under investigation at this time. (Open)

12/07/16 – Found Property – A wallet was turned into this department belonging to a non-student. The owner was contacted and advised their property is here for them to retrieve. (Closed)

12/07/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Marshall Hall. Officers checked the entire building and met with negative results. (Closed)

12/08/16 – Assist Another Agency – Crescent Township Police requested a female officer to conduct a search of a female prisoner. An officer assisted without incident. (Closed)

12/08/16 – Welfare Check – A parent requested officers check on their child who is not feeling well. Officers responded and at the request of the student contacted Valley Ambulance. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

12/08/16 – Medical Emergency – A high school hockey player was injured during a game. Valley Ambulance transported the player along with a parent to Children’s Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

12/09/16 – Departmental Information – This department received an anonymous tip on suspicious activity in Washington Hall. This incident is under investigation at this time. (Open)

12/09/16 – Assist Another Agency – Moon Police requested assistance with several individuals who ran from an underage party. Officers assisted without incident. (Closed)

12/10/16 – Disturbance – This department was notified of a noise complaint in Ross Hall. Officers responded and advised the room to keep the noise down for the night. (Closed)

12/10/16 – Assist Another Agency – A student reported to this department that they were sexually assaulted at an off campus location. The student was referred to the Police Department were the incident occurred. (Closed)

12/10/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Yorktown Hall. Officers checked the building with negative results. (Closed)

12/10/16 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Gallatin Hall for a loud party. Officers spoke with the occupants of the room, alcohol was present, but no one was under the influence. All parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct. (Closed)

12/11/16 – Welfare Check – This department was notified of female student who became sick in ROMO’s and left behind her belongings. Officers located the student, who was not in need of medical attention, and returned her belongings. (Closed)

12/12/16 – Accident – This department was advised of damage done to a parked vehicle in the Gazebo Lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/12/16 – Departmental Information – An officer was requested at the Facilities building for an employee that might need escorted from Amcom Printing. The officer responded and assistance was not needed at this time. (Closed)

12/12/16 – Theft – A student reported items taken from the locker room in the Jefferson Center. This incident is under investigation at this time. (Open)

12/12/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued a verbal warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

12/13/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a student in need of medical attention in Ross Hall. Officers responded along with Valley Ambulance. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

12/13/16 – Entered In Error – This incident number was entered in error. (Closed)

12/13/16 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident in the Yorktown Hall. All pertinent information was obtained, and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/13/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was advised of a student in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance transported the student to the Beaver Medical Center for treatment. (Closed)

12/13/16 – Medical Emergency – An employee came in and reported an injury that occurred while working. Pictures were taken of the injury and a report was issued. (Closed)

12/14/16 – Departmental Information – Departmental radio check was done in reference to contact with outside departments. (Closed)

12/14/16 – Departmental Information – This department did a courtesy transport for a student to Madison Hall. (Closed)

12/14/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a minor accident in the Wheatley Parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/15/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Yorktown Hall. Officers checked the building with negative results. (Closed)

12/16/16 – Trouble Alarm – Moon PD, and Guardian reported a trouble alarm for the Yorktown pump system. Officers and Maintenance responded to assess the situation. A repair company was notified to make the necessary repairs to the pump. (Closed)

12/16/16 – Hospital Transport – This department was requested to transport a student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation. (Closed)

12/16/16 – Departmental Information – This department was contacted in reference to a shuttle bus, driving at a high rate of speed on University Blvd. A report was issued and the shuttle driver and company will be notified. (Closed)

12/17/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a minor accident at the entrance to campus. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/18/16 – Disturbance – Officers were notified of noise complaint in Concord Hall. Officers spoke to the room in question, and advised them to keep the noise down. (Closed)

12/18/16 – Departmental Information – Non-students were removed from the John Jay gym. (Closed)

12/18/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

12/19/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Concord Hall. The occupant of the room was gone prior to officer’s arrival. This incident will be handled through Residence Life. (Closed)

12/19/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian protection reported a trouble signal, but was unable to give a building location. Guardian reported that the alarm had reset, and Maintenance was notified of the alarm. (Closed)

12/19/16 – Welfare Check – This department was requested to do a welfare check on a professor for their husband. Officers were unable to locate the professor, and the husband called back advising he made contact. (Closed)

