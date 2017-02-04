Police Blotter 12/2016 – 01/23/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

12/20/16 – Accident – An employee reported his work vehicle damaged outside of Massey Hall. The other party involved was identified, all pertinent information was obtained, and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

12/20/16 – Disturbance – Residence Life reported a disturbance in Salem Hall. The parties involved were having a verbal argument, and were separated for the night. (Closed)

12/21/16 – Suspicious Incident – An officer found an open door on a vehicle while on patrol. The owner was contacted and the vehicle checked. Everything seemed to be in place, and the vehicle was secured. (Closed)

12/23/16 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center sustained a heart attack while in his vehicle. Valley Ambulance transported the patient to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

12/23/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble signal activated in the Nicholson Center. The building was checked with negative results, and maintenance was notified of the activation. (Closed)

12/23/16 – Departmental Information – A student reported their Freedom Card not working to access their residence hall. Residence Life was notified of the problem. (Closed)

12/27/16 – Departmental Information – While conducting building checks officers found non-students inside of the John Jay gym. All present were advised that the gym is not open to the public, and asked to leave. (Closed)

12/27/16 – Departmental Information – A plastic bag containing a glass pipe was found at the Island Sports Center. An officer responded and took possession of the pipe, which was brought back to the Police Department and disposed of. (Closed)

12/28/16 – Departmental Information – Guardian notified this department of trouble alarm activated at the President’s House. Contact was made with Edgeworth Police who advised of a power outage in the area. (Closed)

12/29/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm in Washington Hall. Upon officers arrival the system was reading normal. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

12/30/16 – Suspicious Incident – A bag was found outside the building at the Island Sports Center containing suspected marijuana. The bag was taken, brought back to the Police Department, and logged into evidence. (Closed)

12/31/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Washington Hall. Officers checked the building with negative results, and notified maintenance. (Closed)

01/01/17 – Assist Another Agency – The Allegheny County Police Department requested a female officer to assist in searching females they had in custody. An officer responded and assisted without incident. (Closed)

01/01/17 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center needed medical attention. An EMT on scene treated the patron and advised the parent to follow up with their Doctor. (Closed)

01/01/17 – Departmental Information – This department was notified of an ATM alarm at the Island Sports Center. The security guard on duty was notified and checked the machine, which was in working order. (Closed)

01/01/17- Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Hamilton Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was advised to reset the system. (Closed)

01/02/17 – Fire Alarm- Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. The cause of the alarm was steam from the shower. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/02/17 – Departmental Information- Non-students were found inside of the John Jay gym. All present were advised that the gym is not open to the public, and secured the gym after they had gone. (Closed)

01/03/17 – Departmental Information – This incident was entered for training purposes. (Closed)

01/03/17 – Accident – An employee reported backing into another vehicle at Braddock Hall. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued. (Closed)

01/04/17 – Lost Property – An employee reported their University issued key missing. A report was written and forwarded to the University Locksmith. (Closed)

01/04/17 – Departmental Information – While on patrol, an officer viewed a vehicle on campus with heavy damage to the front end. The owner was contacted an advised they were aware of the damage. (Closed)

01/04/17 – Departmental Information – A student came to the station and requested a report be on file for information purposes. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued. (Closed)

01/04/17 – Departmental Information – A student advised this department that their car was broken down, and will be towed the following day. Report issued. (Closed)

01/05/17 – Harassment – This department is investigating a possible harassment issue at the Island Sports Center. (Open)

01/05/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers found the cause to be from the resident steaming their clothes. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/05/17 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center was injured while playing hockey. Valley Ambulance transported the player and a parent to Allegheny County Hospital. (Closed)

01/05/17 – Accident – A student reported backing into a vehicle outside of Salem Hall. Officers checked the area and the other vehicle was gone prior to officer’s arrival. Report issued. (Closed)

01/07/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. One citation issued. (Closed)

01/07/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Upon officers arrival the alarm system was reading normal. Maintenance was advised to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/08/17 – Recovered Property – A check was turned into this department that was found on campus. The owner was notified to pick it up at their convenience. (Closed)

01/08/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was from the residents cooking. Maintenance was advised to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/08/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Washington Hall. Maintenance was notified to reset the system. (Closed)

01/08/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. The cause of the alarm was the residents cooking. Maintenance reset the alarm panel. (Closed)

01/08/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Officers were called to Hamilton Hall for a smell of marijuana. The involved parties were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

01/09/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in the Franklin Center. Officers responded and found the system reading normal. Maintenance was contacted to check the system. (Closed)

01/09/17 – Lost Property – A debit card was turned into this department that was found on campus. The owner was notified and retrieved their card. (Closed)

01/09/17 – Suspicious Incident – This department is conducting an investigation related to information regarding a suspicious letter.(Closed)

01/10/17 – Personal Injury – A student reported slipping on ice and falling outside of the third floor entrance to Sewall Center. The student advised hitting their head and back, but did not request medical attention. (Closed)

01/11/17 – Disorderly Conduct – This department was notified of someone entering a room in Gallatin Hall and urinating on the floor. The actor was identified and issued a citation. (Closed)

01/11/17 – Personal Injury – A student reported slipping on ice and falling on the sidewalk by Lexington Hall. The student reported hurting their arm, but did not request any medical attention. (Closed)

01/11/17 – Criminal Mischief – A student reported damage done to their windshield cover while their car was parked in the Washington Gravel Lot. A report was issued for investigative purposes. (Closed)

01/11/17 – Personal Injury – This incident was entered in duplicate, refer to incident 17-0029 (Closed)

01/11/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in the Nicholson Student Center. The system was active and the building was evacuating upon officers arrival. While on scene, the system reset itself. The building was checked with negative findings. Maintenance was advised of the alarm. (Closed)

01/12/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Washington Hall. The building was checked, and the activation was found to be false. (Closed)

01/12/17 – Suspicious Incident – Officers were notified of a bag left behind in the Business School. The bag was checked and brought back to the Police Department until the owner can be identified. (Closed)

01/12/17 – Property Damage -A person reported that their car door was forced open by the wind, causing it to hit the vehicle next to it. All necessary information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

01/12/17 – Accident – A student reported witnessed a hit and run accident in the Upper Massey parking lot. The student was only able to give a partial plate for the vehicle in question. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate either vehicle involved.(Closed)

01/12/17 – Found Property – A wallet was turned into the department that was left behind at the bookstore. The owner was contacted and notified that their property was turned into this department. (Closed)

01/12/17 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Salem Hall for a noise complaint. The occupants were advised to keep the noise down for the night.(Closed)

01/13/17 – Departmental Information – Allegheny County 911 reported a hang up call from a University phone. Officers checked with the caller who reported dialing 911 accidentally. (Closed)

01/13/17 – Theft – A student reported a decoration removed from their door in Salem Hall. Officers were able to locate the decoration and return it to the owner. The party involved will be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

01/13/17 – Criminal Mischief – A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked in the Colonial Way Lot. Pictures were taken of the damage and a report was issued. (Closed)

01/14/17 – Student Conduct – While patrolling Washington Hall officers came across a loud party. All occupants were advised that they were being sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

01/14/17 – Departmental Information – This department was notified of an incident that occurred at the Sunoco on University Blvd., related to an RMU student. The management advised the student is no longer permitted at their establishment. Information forwarded to the Moon Twp. Police Department as well. (Closed)

01/15/17 – Departmental Information – This department assisted another agency with information they needed pertaining to an investigation. (Closed)

01/16/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers responded and found the residents cooking caused the activation. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/17/17 – Departmental Information – This department received a 911 hang up call from a University number. The call was made accidentally and no assistance was necessary. (Closed)

01/17/17 – Departmental Information – This department assisted the Franklin Park Police department with information pertaining to an investigation. (Closed)

01/17/17 – Disorderly Conduct – Residence Life reported an odor of marijuana in Hamilton Hall. Officers responded to the room in question, and spoke with the parties involved. One citation was issued at the conclusion of the call.(Closed)

01/18/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm in Washington Hall. Officers and Maintenance checked the building with negative results. Maintenance reset the alarm panel. (Closed)

01/18/17 – Departmental Information – This department assisted Residence Life with the removal of non-student from Monroe Hall. (CLosed)

01/18/17 – Student Conduct – A student reported someone vandalizing their vehicle at Yorktown Hall. A report was issued and an investigation is under way. (Open)

01/19/17 – Power Outage – There was a campus wide power that was restored shortly. (Closed)

01/19/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/20/17 – Power Outage – There was a power outage on campus due to a blown transformer. Duquesne Light was contacted and repaired the transformer. (Closed)

01/20/17 – Elevator Alarm – This department received notification of a student stuck in and elevator in Salem Hall. This was due to the power outage on campus. The student was let out of the elevator. (Closed)

01/20/17 – Suspicious Person – Residence Life reported a suspicious male sitting outside of Salem Hall. Officers located the male and found he was waiting for his girlfriend to return to campus. Officers brought the male back to the Police Department to wait for his girlfriend. (Closed)

01/21/17 – Disturbance -This department was notified of a female attempting to gain entry to a room in Yorktown Hall. Officers checked the building and the female was gone upon officers arrival. (Closed)

01/21/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of an ambulance being called to Washington Hall for a medical emergency. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

01/21/17 – Departmental Information – A student reported being stuck in an elevator in Lexington Hall. Officers and Maintenance were able to get the student out of the elevator. (Closed)

01/21/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers checked the building and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

01/21/17 – Student Conduct – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Gallatin Hall. Both parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

01/22/17 – Suspicious Vehicle – This department was advised of a vehicle with its door left open in the Yorktown parking lot. Officers responded and located the vehicle owner who did not properly secure the door. (Closed)

01/22/17 – Departmental Information – Coraopolis Police notified this department of a student they had in custody. (Closed)

01/22/17 – Disorderly Conduct – Officers are investigating and incident between two students that occurred in Ross Hall. (Closed)

01/22/17 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Washington Hall for someone screaming. Officers checked the area in question, and found no issues other than people being loud. The occupants were advised to keep the noise down. (Closed)

01/22/17 – Accident – This department was notified of damage done to a vehicle while parked at the Island Sports Center. A report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

01/23/17 – Assist Another Agency – Moon Police radioed to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in an incident that occurred in Coraopolis. Officer checked campus for the vehicle with negative results. (Closed)

01/23/17 – Found Property – Two documents were turned into this department that were found in the Business School. The owner was contacted and advised they would be kept at the Police Department until they are able to retrieve them. (Closed)

01/23/17 – Welfare Check – This department was advised that one of the shuttle drivers might be in need of some type of medical attention. Officers stopped the shuttle and were advised by the driver that he just replaced a driver who was not feeling well. (Closed)

01/23/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers checked the building and found everything normal. Maintenance checked the system and found it normal, and reset the system. (Closed)

01/23/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified and reset the system. (Closed)

01/23/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Gallatin Hall. Officers located the room in question and one citation was issued at the end of the call. (Closed)