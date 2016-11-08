Projected winners for the Pacific, Alaskan and Hawaiian time zone states

Photo credit: Audrey Miller

The electoral votes are in for the projected winner of each state in the Pacific time zone, Hawaiian time zone and Alaskan time zone.

LIVE COVERAGE: The Society for Collegiate Journalists presents live coverage of the 2016 Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton expected to take

Washington- 12

Oregon- 7

Nevada- 6

California- 55

Hawaiian time zone

Hawaii – 4

Donald Trump expected to take:

Alaskan time zone

Alaska- 3

For a general update, Florida has gone to Trump. It could be a momentum builder for Trump. North Carolina is still going to Trump by 3.4% , as well as Nevada, Utah and Idaho. He has won Missouri and Ohio. Clinton has taken New Mexico, Colorado and Virginia.

Katie McGinty still has a lead of 53% to 42% for the state Senate .

For more updates on the 2016 Presidential Election in Pennsylvania, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.