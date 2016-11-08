Projected winners for the Pacific, Alaskan and Hawaiian time zone states
November 8, 2016
The electoral votes are in for the projected winner of each state in the Pacific time zone, Hawaiian time zone and Alaskan time zone.
Hillary Clinton expected to take
Washington- 12
Oregon- 7
Nevada- 6
California- 55
Hawaiian time zone
Hawaii – 4
Donald Trump expected to take:
Alaskan time zone
Alaska- 3
For a general update, Florida has gone to Trump. It could be a momentum builder for Trump. North Carolina is still going to Trump by 3.4% , as well as Nevada, Utah and Idaho. He has won Missouri and Ohio. Clinton has taken New Mexico, Colorado and Virginia.
Katie McGinty still has a lead of 53% to 42% for the state Senate .
