Quidditch coming to RMU this weekend

The famous sport called Quidditch from the “Harry Potter” series is coming to Robert Morris on Saturday to raise money for charity.

The Quidditch Pong Cup will be on campus on April 1 from 2-5 p.m. located in the Gus Krop Gym in the John Jay Center.

Quidditch in “Harry Potter” is a fast-paced game in which two teams flying on brooms compete for points scored by throwing a ball “the Quaffle” through hoops on either end of a large grassy pitch, according to The Harry Potter Lexicon.

Communication students Sarah Johnson, Anthony Bowser, Michelle McGuire and Tia Sciulli are hosting the event for their communication seminar class.

“I also think that a lot of grew up with Harry Potter, so we have, instead of having a Throwback Thursday, this is another kind of nostalgia, growing up with the “Harry Potter” series, reading the books, the movies and now you can like participate in something that’s actually from the thing that people grew up with,” said McGuire.

The goal of the event is to raise at least $500 for the Student Emergency Fund. This fund allows students access to financial assistance where traditional financial aid fails. The money can be used to help cover expenses in order to help the student succeed.

The “Harry Potter” theme was meant to be a special focus of the event.

“You don’t really see a lot of themed movie ideas here at Robert Morris, so we thought it would be a unique selling position,” said Bowser. “’Harry Potter’ is so widely popular, we thought Quidditch would be a good idea to save money.”

All four organizers were able to get a lot of donations, even though they had no sponsors from organizations to help them. Johnson mentioned there is at least $200 worth of candy.

“We’re going to have a lot of raffles. We have like a $1,000 in donations right now, we are gonna be selling a lot of candy too, we also have butterbeer too,” said Bowser.

Along with the donations, they also plan on decorating the gym to fit in with the “Harry Potter” theme.

“We were going to be making a 9 ¾ wall from the movie,” said McGuire. “I was also thinking about just like having some of the different house banners would be nice. Just some of that to make our goal.”