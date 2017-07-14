Recreation, fitness center completion date delayed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In an email sent out students on Friday from Colonial Central, it was announced that the opening of the new recreation and fitness center would be delayed.

Perry Roofner, vice president for facilities, stated that construction began for the new facility in January 2017 and the plan was for an “aggressive eight-month schedule.”

“Although we anticipated the building would be completed prior to students’ return, the new facility will open in time to showcase at Homecoming on Sept. 16,” Roofner said in the email.

Classes at Robert Morris begin on Monday, Aug. 28, with freshman orientation starting a week prior. No information was released on if the current gym facility, Jefferson Center, would remain open for the time students return to the time of the new rec center opening.

In the new facility, there will be approximately 40,000 square feet of programming and exercise space. It will include the following:

Enhanced recreation and sports programming

Expanded free weight and cardio exercise room for weight training and fitness instruction

Rooms for cycling, pilates, group exercise, Zumba, yoga, and wellness programs

Recreation and sports space for volleyball, basketball, indoor soccer, and more

State-of-the-art functional fitness room

Flexible programming space

Modern locker rooms with private showers

Indoor social gathering and programming spaces and outdoor patio with a healthy food and beverage center

Dedicated space for Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Women’s Softball

To see blue prints of the new facility click here.