RMU asks students to take the Shady Party Test

Robert Morris University is actively trying to change the way college students party and go about partying. With a program that was open to all students on Feb. 7, RMU hoped to address how students can be safer when it comes to drinking and partying.

The Fraternal Values Society, a Greek organization known as FVS, is teaming up with the RMU Counseling Center to talk about partying in their program called “Shady Parties.”

FVS president, Isabella Riordan, mentioned the idea earlier in the semester to all FVS members. The organization discussed how the topics of rape and rape drugs are being mentioned more on RMU’s campus.

“We all know the negative stereotypes about Greek life and partying,” said Riordan. “We know Greek organizations throw parties. We want to make sure that people know what is safe when it comes to partying.”

Posters have been all over campus, asking students to participate in the “Shady Party Test.” The posters ask five questions regarding a party atmosphere. If you can answer no to any of the questions, the party has failed the test. The bottom of the poster states: “Don’t think it can happen here, it happens anywhere, it happens here.”

Carly Phillips, Greek Life member, expressed her concern over the posters.

“It was strange for me to see those posters on our campus,” Phillips said. “I always thought RMU was the safest campus, but these posters made me question that. I never thought something like this would happen on our campus, but it can happen here just as it can happen anywhere else.”

Julie Pflug, sophomore FVS member, said, “There has been more talk of incidents where people are getting drugged at parties then I feel there has been in the past.”

According to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, 11.2 percent of students are raped on a college campus, with rape being the number one crime committed on a college campus.

The Greek community wants to change this. They want to prevent these incidents before they happen. By communicating with the Counseling Center, who hears victims’ stories, FVS was able to have people in the center prepare a program for all of RMU’s students.

Recently, RMU fraternities had campus police visit each chapter to discuss concerns they have about rape culture. They posed the question to each chapter: “How would you feel if these women were your sisters, your mother or your best friend?”

The RMU Counseling Center is open to all students who need someone to talk to. Visit the Counseling Center in the lower level of Patrick Henry if you are in need of support.