RMU holds successful 2017 Siblings Weekend

This weekend students and families came to Robert Morris University for this year’s Hawaiian Luau themed Siblings Weekend.

Friday night started off Siblings weekend with dodgeball, laser tag and Hawaiian themed movies in the John Jay Gym after students and siblings checked into the PNC Colonial Cafe.

This year the Resident Housing Association chose to make the weekend’s main event a luau hosted in John Jay on Saturday. Upon arrival, students and their families had a lei placed them and then were opened to the eight booths set up around the gym including sand art, face painting, a tiki bar, photo booth with tropical birds, balloon art and more.

On top of the many booths at the luau, the RHA also provided shows and entertainment to families who attended. From 6:30-9 p.m., there was a show or contest around every half hour, such as a tropical bird show, how to open a coconut demo, limbo contest, hula dancing sessions and jousting tournaments.

Sunday’s event was a farewell breakfast in the PNC Colonial Cafe for Siblings Weekend students and families to complete the weekend.

Members of the RHA have said the weekend went well and as planned when asked at the Hawaiian luau.

“I’ve been taking photos this entire time of everyone,” said sophomore Evan Kinney, social media chair. “I’ve been using the photo booth, that’s my station.”

With the expected 500 attendees, the RHA believes the turnout was great.

“We’ve had no flaws today,” said RHA President and Main Chair Vincent Passerini about Saturday’s luau. “I think it’s going smoothly. It’s packed full with people.”

After dinner Saturday night, the RHA planned to see even more people turn out to see the many shows they had to offer.

“Within 7—7:30 (p.m.) will be our biggest rush probably because people are still eating dinner at this time,” said Passerini.

Apart from the luau, Sibling Weekend participants also attended events such as the RMU men’s basketball game against Sacred Heart University and ice skating at the Island Sports Center.

“I enjoyed the painting,” said Rebecca Held, a freshman who brought her four siblings aging 9- to 24-years-old who also agreed the painting of sunsets was their favorite part of the weekend. “It was a good time.”

“We went ice skating,” said senior Erica Cooper who brought her 8-year-old brother, Jake Cooper, to campus this Siblings Weekend. “He (Jake) had never been ice skating so we thought that was pretty cool.”

“So far the henna tattoos and the photo booth with the birds have been the biggest thing so far,” said Passerini.