RMU increases tuition by 3.7 percent

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On April 3, Robert Morris University students received an email containing the approved standard undergraduate and boarding fees for the 2017-18 academic school year.

The Robert Morris University Board of Trustees has approved a 3.7 percent increase in the cost of attendance with tuition at $29,370 and the standard room and board plan at $11,180.

“When you earn a degree from Robert Morris University, you are making an investment in yourself, your career and your future,” said Jeffrey Listwak, vice president for financial operations and treasurer, in an email to students.

Listwak touched on shaping the campus this upcoming academic year with new buildings such new events center slated to open in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome the construction of the state-of-the-art UPMC Events Center,” said Listwak. “This partnership with UPMC, along with additional sponsorships and donations, will allow RMU to have a premier conference and events center for our students.”

Students are reminded as they plan for the upcoming academic year to contact Financial Aid at 412-397-6250 or Student Financial Services at 412-397-6260 for information on payment methods, tuition payment plans and other financial aid opportunities.