RMU receives 4 Mid-Atlantic Emmy College/University nominations

Tori Flick

Delaney Hassell, Assistant Social Media Manager
August 3, 2017
Robert Morris University has received four nominations in the Mid-Atlantic Emmy chapter’s College/University awards this week.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the 2017 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards Nomination Party at WQED-TV studios.

22 students, 1 faculty member and one staff member are among those nominated.

Seven students have been nominated in the Long Form: Nonfiction category for “Hockey at Heinz.” You can watch “Hockey at Heinz” below:

RMU-TV

10 students have been nominated in the Sports-Live Event category for their production of “Colonial Sports Network: RMU Men’s Basketball vs. Bryant.” You can watch the broadcast here:

RMU-TV

10 students have also been nominated in the same category, Sports-Live Event, for “Colonial Sports Network: RMU Men’s Hockey vs. Holy Cross.” You can watch the broadcast below:

RMU-TV

9 students were nominated in the Public Affairs/Community Service category for their production of “2016 SCJ Presidential Election Night Coverage.” You can watch the election night coverage here:

RMU-TV

For the full list of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy chapter’s College/University nominations click HERE.

Tags:

