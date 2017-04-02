The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

RMU suffers passing of student

Matt Merlino

Matt Merlino

Brittany Mayer, Assistant News Manager
April 2, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Saturday, April 1, Mohammed A. Alsabi died. President Christopher B. Howard sent out an email giving the news.

“This loss is no doubt devastating to Mohammed’s family and friends,” said President Howard in his email. “And the entire RMU community shares their grief.”

Alsabi was an international student from Saudi Arabia and was a 23 year old senior at RMU this academic year studying industrial engineering. President Howard asks that everyone keep Alsabi’s friends and family in mind during this hard time.

“I ask that you join me in mourning the loss of a life ended too soon,” said President Howard in the email.

No further details have been released.

If anyone feels the need to talk to a professional, services are given at the Counseling Center, which can be reached at 412-397-5900.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    Quidditch coming to RMU this weekend

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    Police Blotter 02/21/17 – 03/20/17

  • News

    RMU walks ‘Out of the Darkness’

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    Student plans to Connect other to Foster children in the Pittsburgh area

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    RMU leadership program helps campus celebrate Women’s History Month

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    RMU students seek more from intramural program

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    Mike Tomlin to give keynote at 2017 RMU graduate commencement

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    RMU, Moon Township collaborate on road construction

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    RMU wraps up Black History Month events with luncheon

  • RMU suffers passing of student

    News

    FedEx CEO Visits RMU