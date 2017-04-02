RMU suffers passing of student

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Saturday, April 1, Mohammed A. Alsabi died. President Christopher B. Howard sent out an email giving the news.

“This loss is no doubt devastating to Mohammed’s family and friends,” said President Howard in his email. “And the entire RMU community shares their grief.”

Alsabi was an international student from Saudi Arabia and was a 23 year old senior at RMU this academic year studying industrial engineering. President Howard asks that everyone keep Alsabi’s friends and family in mind during this hard time.

“I ask that you join me in mourning the loss of a life ended too soon,” said President Howard in the email.

No further details have been released.

If anyone feels the need to talk to a professional, services are given at the Counseling Center, which can be reached at 412-397-5900.