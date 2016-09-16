Women’s soccer dominates Howard





The women’s soccer team took on Howard University on Thursday afternoon at the North Athletic Complex. The Colonials won the game 2-0, scoring both goals in the first half.

The first goal, scored 18 minutes in, was scored by Jane Schleicher and assisted by Kasia Bak. Schleicher’s second goal of the season made her the first Robert Morris player to score multiple goals on the young season. She would later leave the game with a lower-body injury.

Robert Morris would follow up that first goal with another one in the 22nd minute. The second goal of the night was scored by Greer Monahan and was assisted by Bak as well. Bak scored the game winning goal Sunday night and wound up with two assists in this game.

Robert Morris would continue to dominate the first half after the second goal, out-shooting the Bison, 14-5. In the second half, the teams traded shots, but nothing would come of it. Howard would end up out-shooting Robert Morris 10-8.

But, overall, the Colonials out-shot the Bison 22-15 with 15 of the Colonials’ shots being on goal as opposed to just six for Howard.

RMU goalie Mackenzie Shearson ended the night with six saves and the shutout, which was the second consecutive clean sheet for the redshirt-senior. The 13 saves on the Bison side were split up between Mackenzie Diotte, who started the game, and Gabrielle Emillen, who came in the second half.

Robert Morris, now on a two-game winning streak, moves to 2-6 on the season while Howard falls to 2-3-1 on the year. The women’s soccer team next travels to face off against Northern Kentucky on Sept. 18. They start Northeast Conference play on the Sept. 30 at Bryant.