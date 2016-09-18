Volleyball roundup: RMU vs. Pitt
September 18, 2016
Filed under Sports
September 17, 2016
Pitt 3 (9-3), RMU 0 (6-8): Robert Morris finished their play in the Panther Challenge played at Pitt when they took on the Panthers Saturday evening. Unfortunately for the Colonials, they would be shutout for the second straight time Saturday, losing three sets to none previously in the day to Western Kentucky. Pitt won the first set 25-13 then took the second set 25-9 then followed that by a 25-15 third set win to capture the victory. Senior Arden Fisher finished the game with 8 kills but RMU wasn’t able to score enough to defeat the Panthers.
