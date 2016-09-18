Women’s soccer roundup: RMU vs. Northern Kentucky

Robert Morris failed to win three straight victories after a 2-0 setback at Northern Kentucky.





September 18, 2016

Northern Kentucky 2 (5-4-0), RMU 0 (2-7-0): The Colonials two-game winning streak came to an end Sunday afternoon after a loss to Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky. The Colonials recorded eight shots but couldn’t find the back of the net. Both Northern Kentucky goals came early in the second half. Mackenzie Shearson made five saves in net for RMU but it wasn’t enough as her team dropped their seventh loss of the season.