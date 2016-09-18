Women’s soccer roundup: RMU vs. Northern Kentucky
September 18, 2016
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
September 18, 2016
Northern Kentucky 2 (5-4-0), RMU 0 (2-7-0): The Colonials two-game winning streak came to an end Sunday afternoon after a loss to Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky. The Colonials recorded eight shots but couldn’t find the back of the net. Both Northern Kentucky goals came early in the second half. Mackenzie Shearson made five saves in net for RMU but it wasn’t enough as her team dropped their seventh loss of the season.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.