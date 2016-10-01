Volleyball roundup: RMU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
October 1, 2016
Filed under Sports
RMU 3 (7-11, NEC 1-2), Fairleigh Dickinson 0 (1-18, NEC 0-3): The Colonials returned to their winnings ways and put an end to their seven game losing skid defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 3-0 on the road in Teaneck, New Jersey. RMU got off to a fast start winning the first set 25-15 and followed with back-to-back 25-17 set wins in sets two and three to secure their first Northeast Conference victory of the season. Sophomore Taylor Lord led RMU in kills with 13 and recorded a double-double with 11 digs. Senior Arden Fisher also finished the match with a double-double with 12 kills and 14 digs. Junior Brianna Frakes also had a big day on the court for Robert Morris recording 35 assists.
