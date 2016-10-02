Men’s soccer roundup: RMU vs. Howard

RMU 2 (3-5-1), Howard 2 (1-8-3): Robert Morris took on Howard in a Saturday matinee in Washington D.C. and the outcome wasn’t a win or a loss, but rather a tie as both teams could not score a goal in either overtime period. Howard scored the game’s opening goal in the 27th minute but RMU’s Lucas Puntillo tied the score at one with his goal minutes later in the 33rd minute. Howard tacked on it’s second goal in the 37th minute and took a 2-1 lead into halftime. The second half was scoreless until Curran Edland tied the game for the Colonials in the 85th minute to ultimately force overtime. After two ten minute extra time periods, the game ended in the 2-2 draw. Robert Morris goalie Winter Fondi made 9 saves for his team in net.