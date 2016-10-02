Volleyball roundup: RMU vs. Sacred Heart
October 2, 2016
Filed under Sports
Sacred Heart 3 (11-6, NEC 4-0): RMU 0 (7-12, NEC 1-3): The Colonials traveled to Fairfield, Connecticut Sunday for a matchup against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. However, RMU was unable to build off of their win the day before against Fairleigh Dickinson as the Pioneers walked away with the victory in straight sets. Sacred Heart won 25-18, 25-21 and 25-11. Senior April Krivoniak finished with 9 total kills, leading the Colonials in that category on the day.
