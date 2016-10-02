Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Providence

RMU 3 (2-0), Providence 2 (0-3): Robert Morris completed the two-game sweep of Providence Sunday with another 3-2 victory in Providence, Rhode Island. After a scoreless opening period, Providence broke the 0-0 tie at the 4:14 mark of the second period but Magie Lague tied the game at 12:49 on a power play attempt. Minutes later, Brittany Howard scored her first goal of the season on another power play opportunity to give the Colonials the 2-1 advantage. RMU extended their lead to 3-1 with only 55 seconds left in the second period via Howard’s second goal of the game. Providence scored their second goal of the contest early in the third period to cut their deficit to 3-2 but RMU goalie Jessica Dodds and the rest of the defense stayed strong and held off the Friars. Dodds made 30 saves on the day.