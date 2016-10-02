Women’s soccer roundup: RMU Sacred Heart

The Colonials moved to 0-2 in the NEC Standings after Sunday's shutout loss to Sacred Heart.





Sacred Heart 3 (4-4-3), RMU 0 (2-10): Robert Morris took on Sacred Heart Sunday but it wasn’t the outcome they were looking for as they were shutout for the second straight game. The Pioneers scored one goal in the first half which turned out to be the winning goal and then tacked on two insurance goals in the second half. RMU could only muster three shots and couldn’t get any of those shots past the Pioneer’s goalie Nicole Sambuco. Colonials goalie Mackenzie Shearson finished with 3 saves but was given the loss.