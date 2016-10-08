Colonials fall to Saint Francis

Homecoming weekend kicked off this Friday with some Northeast Conference women’s soccer action. The Colonials faced Saint Francis University in an afternoon match.

The Colonials started out on a solid note, led by senior forward Erin Ritzer. A near miss inside the box by Ritzer in the 7th minute proved to be the best chance for the RMU.

A couple crucial mistakes on the defensive end led to Robert Morris conceding a goal in the 34th minute to open up the scoring.

At halftime, the shots were even at six a piece, but the Saint Francis offense proved to be too much in the end and the Colonials fell to a 2-0 defeat.