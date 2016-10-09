Men’s soccer roundup: RMU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

RMU started NEC play Saturday with a tie against the Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson.





Filed under Sports

RMU 1 (3-5-2, NEC 0-0-1), Fairleigh Dickinson 1 (2-7-1, NEC 0-0-1): The Colonials opened NEC play Saturday at Fairleigh Dickinson in Teaneck New Jersey and after two periods of extra time, the teams drew a 1-1 tie. The Knights got on the board first scoring in the 10th minute but Junior Keane McIvor evened the score in the 56th minute for Robert Morris and neither team could find the back of the net in the remainder of regulation play so overtime was needed. The first overtime period was scoreless and after another scoreless overtime period the game ended in the draw which is RMU’s second straight tie. Winter Fondi made eight saves on the day for the Colonials in net as the Knights put together 28 total shots.