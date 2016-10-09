RMU ends the weekend with a tie

With a final score of 1-1, the Colonials bring their season record to 3-0-1.

In an even match-up on Oct. 8, the RMU Colonials tied the RPI Engineers. This game was a polar opposite of Friday night’s game, in which Robert Morris ran away with the game with a final score of 6-3.

RPI replaced their previous goaltender with Lovisa Selander, and RMU gave senior goaltender Jessica Dodds the nod.

The first goal of the game came from the Engineers. RPI’s Sabrina Repaci found her way around Dodds at 13:14 on the power play to put her team up 1-0. She was assisted by teammates Shayna Tomlinson and Hannah Behounek.

It wasn’t until the second period that the Colonials responded. At 2:31 Kirsten Welsh put one in the back of the net with the help of junior defenseman Leah Carey and freshman forward Aneta Ledlova.

The scoring would end there, tied at 1-1. The Colonials and the Engineers exchanged possession of the puck for the rest of the game. Each team had a couple good scoring opportunities, neither one could cash them in.

After an overtime period of five minutes, the referees ended the game.

The Colonials face off next against the University of Vermont on Oct. 14, at 7:05 p.m. at 84 Lumber Arena.